December 7, 2020 - The Savannah Jaycees will hold a virtual roundtable discussion focused on small business and the upcoming runoff election. The discussion will be hosted and streamed virtually through The Savannah Jaycees Facebook page on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
Speakers include:
• Daniel Blackman, running for Georgia Public Service Commissioner;
• A representative of Raphael Warnock, running for the U.S. Senate;
• Van Johnson, 67th Mayor of Savannah;
• Chatham County Commissioner/Chairman Chester Ellis;
*Additional speakers may be added to the program as confirmed. All candidates in the upcoming runoff election have been invited to join the roundtable discussion.
The event is being moderated by Charles “Bo” Bowen. Questions will be accepted from the viewing audience.
