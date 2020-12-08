December 8, 2020 - Georgia Bikes recently announced that it has received a $69,655.63 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
The GOHS grant will fund the organization’s outreach and educational programs, which are produced in partnership with local organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies to reduce bicyclist injuries and fatalities.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
“Georgia Bikes is once again happy to be partnering with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety in 2020-2021,” said Georgia Bikes Executive Director Elliott Caldwell. “With so many people getting back on bikes this year from essential workers to retirees and everyone in-between, we've got a ton of work to do! We are thankful for the support of GOHS and look forward to a busy and productive grant year."
The grant year for this award is Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021. In the early part of the pandemic, Georgia Bikes Safety Education Programs Manager John Bennett expanded the resources available on the organization’s website, including materials that can be used by parents and other caregivers to teach bike safety at home. Online safety quizzes for child and adult cyclists, drivers, and operators of buses and other large vehicles will be launched early in 2021. Bennett is continuing to support bicycle advocates, schools, universities, municipalities, and other organizations by providing bicycle safety materials and assisting in organizing safety events.
Georgia Bikes' mission is to improve bicycling conditions and promote bicycling throughout the state of Georgia. Based in Macon, the nonprofit has offices in Athens and Savannah. Georgia Bikes organizes the annual Georgia Bike Summit, which has been held in cities around the state since 2009. The 2020 summit was held on line and attracted more than 150 participants.
For more information on this grant program, contact GOHS at 404-656-6996 and for more information on GOHS and its other highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org
