February 17, 2022 - Avelo Airlines has announced that it will begin serving its first Georgia destination: Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) with nonstop service to Southern Connecticut. When the service begins in May, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights between SAV and Connecticut.
Introductory one-way fares between SAV and Connecticut’s most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) — starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.
Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “SAV — say hello to Avelo. We are excited to offer SAV the only nonstop service to Connecticut. With our low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to Connecticut and all the region has to offer easier than ever. We look forward to welcoming SAV to Avelo’s rapidly expanding national network of popular destinations.”
Avelo will operate Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route beginning May 6, 2022.The new route will operate four days per week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Route
Departs
Arrives
May 6, Inaugural Flight:
Friday
SAV-HVN
12:20 p.m.
2:30 p.m.
HVN-SAV
8:00 a.m.
10:20 a.m.
May 7-25:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday
SAV-HVN
2:40 p.m.
4:50 p.m.
HVN-SAV
11:40a.m.
2:00 p.m.
Effective May 26:
Monday, Wednesday & Friday
SAV-HVN
1:45 p.m.
3:55 p.m.
HVN-SAV
10:45a.m.
1:05p.m.
Saturday
SAV-HVN
9:30 a.m.
11:40 a.m.
HVN-SAV
6:30a.m.
8:50 a.m.
Effective June 16:
Saturday (additional Saturday flight)
SAV-HVN
7:40 p.m.
9:50 p.m.
HVN-SAV
4:40 p.m.
7:00 p.m.
“We appreciate Avelo making the decision to include us in their current expansion plans,” said Gregory B. Kelly, Executive Director of Savannah Airport Commission. “This will be the first time we have had direct service to the state of Connecticut. We believe this will prove to be a successful route and will work hard to promote that locally and in the New Haven area. We look forward to being an important part of Avelo’s growing system.”
*The one-way $49 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by March 2, 2022. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, see Avelo’s Contract of Carriage.
