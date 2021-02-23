February 23, 2021 - Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (the Bank) today released preliminary unaudited financial highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All numbers reported below for 2020 are approximate until the Bank announces audited financial results in its Form 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is expected to be filed on or about March 4, 2021.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $35 million, a decrease of $62 million, compared to net income of $97 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income for the fourth quarter was primarily due to a decrease in advance balances, as well as decreases in interest rates.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $255 million, a decrease of $112 million, compared to net income of $367 million for 2019. The decrease in net income in 2020 was primarily due to decreases in advance balances, as well as decreases in interest rates. Additionally, in the first quarter of 2020, the Bank sold its private-label mortgage-backed investment portfolio and recorded an $85 million gain from the sale. The Bank made an additional voluntary $20 million retirement plan contribution in the first quarter of 2020, which reduced net income for the year.
Beginning in March of 2020 and continuing throughout 2020, the global pandemic associated with COVID-19 impacted conditions in the financial markets. In response to these market conditions, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered the target range for federal funds to 0.00 percent to 0.25 percent during the second quarter. This target range was maintained for the balance of the year, and market rates continued at historically low levels. Additionally, the Federal Reserve implemented a number of asset purchase programs to facilitate liquidity and support stability in the financial markets. Additional fiscal stimulus through the CARES Act and other measures further resulted in increased liquidity and deposit levels at the Bank’s member institutions. The additional market liquidity from the monetary and fiscal stimulus, including the increased deposit levels at the Bank’s member institutions, resulted in lower demand from the Bank’s members for advances, which impacted net income during 2020. The low market interest rates impacted the Bank’s income on interest-earning assets during 2020 resulting in lower net income. The Bank expects that the current low market interest rate environment, as well as decreased advance demand, will continue into the foreseeable future, which is expected to reduce the Bank’s net income for 2021.
Total assets as of December 31, 2020 were $92.3 billion, a decrease of $57.6 billion, or 38.4 percent, from December 31, 2019. Advances outstanding were $52.2 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $45.0 billion, or 46.3 percent, from December 31, 2019, as a result of decreased demand for liquidity as discussed above. Retained earnings remained strong at $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2020 and 2019. Capital stock was $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.9 billion, or 26.6 percent, from $7.2 billion.
The Bank's 2020 performance resulted in a return on average equity (ROE) of 3.95 percent as compared to 5.09 percent for 2019. The ROE spread to average three-month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) increased to 330 basis points for 2020, as compared to 276 basis points for 2019. The Bank is currently planning for the eventual replacement of the LIBOR benchmark interest rate, including the probability of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the dominant replacement. For comparative purposes, the Bank’s ROE spread to average SOFR was 359 basis points for 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank was in compliance with its regulatory capital requirements.
