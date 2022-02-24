February 24, 2022 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is offering in-person Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) courses throughout 2022. The educational offerings focus on a variety of relevant topics and important OSHA principles and applications.
Georgia Tech-Savannah's nationally recognized safety and health training solutions are especially popular in the coastal region, given the proximity to the GA Port of Savannah, distribution center, warehouses, etc. As one of only four OSHA Training Institute Education Centers, Georgia Tech-Savannah offers training for the construction and general industries from Savannah to South Carolina, northern Florida, and beyond.
The courses are designed to provide participants with the skills needed to help companies reduce accidents, save money, lower worker's compensation premiums, and increase promotion opportunities and make a positive impact in the workplace.In addition, all these courses are applicable to one of Georgia Tech's certificates in occupational safety and health. The following courses are scheduled as indicated:
- OSHA 502: Update for Construction Industry Outreach Trainers
- March 8-10 or July 12-14, 2022
- OSHA 503: Update for General Industry Outreach Trainers
- March 8-10 or July 12-14, 2022
- OSHA 510: Occupational Safety and Health Standards for Construction Industry
- April 26-29 or Sept. 13-16, 2022
- OSHA 511: Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry
- April 26-29 or Sept. 13-16, 2022
- NFPA 70E: Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace
- May 2, 2022
- OSHA 3095: Electrical Standards
- May 3-6, 2022
- OSHA 501: Trainer Course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry
- May 17-20 or Oct. 4-7, 2022
- OSHA 500: Trainer Course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for Construction Industry
- May 17-20 or Oct. 4-7, 2022
- OSHA 5410: Safety and Health Standards for the Maritime Industry
- June 6-10, 2022
- EST 7000: Scaffolding Safety
- Aug. 15, 2022
- OSHA 521: OSHA Guide to Industrial Hygiene
- Aug. 16-19, 2022
- OSHA 3015: Excavation, Trenching, and Soil Mechanics
- Aug. 16-19, 2022
- OSHA 3115: Fall Protection
- Sept. 27-30, 2022
- OSHA 2045: Machinery and Machine Guarding Standards
- Nov. 1-4, 2022
“All OSHA classes are back to being 100 percent in-person again this year, and we couldn’t be more pleased to connect personally with our participants again and have them on campus,” said Diane Lee, Executive Director of the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus. “We hope individuals and business take advantage of this opportunity to obtain stellar safety and health training to help make a progressive impact in the workplace.”
For more information or to register for one of the OSHA courses, visit www.pe.gatech.edu/savannah/courses. For more information on the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, visit www.pe.gatech.edu/savannah.
Georgia Tech’s OSHA Training Institute Education Center (OTIEC) will occasionally offer reduced rate seminars in Atlanta or Savannah. These seminars are the perfect solution for those looking to take a Georgia Tech OSHA course but are not sure where to start.Online registration is required to attend all seminars. Seats fill up fast, visit www.oshainfogatech.edu for up-to-date information on seminars.
