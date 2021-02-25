February 25, 2021 - The Southeastern Georgia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), a leading association uniting experienced trial lawyers and judges across the region, recently announced a new slate of officers for 2021-2022.
The chapter’s 2021-2022 executive committee includes:
- President: Steve Lowry, Harris Lowry Manton LLP
- Vice President: Timothy D. Roberts, Oliver Maner LLP
- Secretary: William Andrew Bowen, Bowen Painter
- Treasurer: Christopher W. Phillips, HunterMaclean
- Membership Chair and National Board Representative: Rob Kelly, Kelly & Kelly LLP
In 2021, the Southeastern Georgia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates will present an expanded selection of continuing education opportunities through a series of informative webinars. The chapter is also planning to read civics-related children’s books to elementary school students across southeast Georgia.
“ABOTA is the only legal organization that unites plaintiff’s and defense attorneys to support the right for Americans to have a civil jury trial,” said Chapter President Steve Lowry, a founding partner and trial lawyer at Harris Lowry Manton LLP. “We want to provide ongoing professional development and networking opportunities for trial lawyers and judges across the region.”
The American Board of Trial Advocates is an invitation-only national association of 7,600 experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials.
ABOTA’s primary goal is to educate the American public about the history and value of the right to trial by jury and is dedicated to elevating the standards of skill, integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession. ABOTA members are required to have at least five years of active experience as trial lawyers, have tried at least 10 civil jury trials to conclusion and have additional litigation experience. For more information, visit www.abota.org.
