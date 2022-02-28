February 28, 2022 - LS3P recently announced the creation of a new firmwide pro bono design initiative, Design In-Kind. Since its founding, the firm has been committed to pro bono work for a broad range of community partners, including over 25 pro bono projects in the last two years. These projects have ranged in scale from a small signage plan to a conceptual design for a large affordable housing development; each project is important to the organizations in need of design assistance to further their missions. The firm has pledged to donate up to 1% of its design hours to in-kind donations of design services.
Chief Practice Officer Katherine Peele, FAIA, is a passionate advocate of design excellence in service to the greater good. “Access to great design can be transformative for nonprofits,” she explains. “Even small design interventions can be instrumental in helping a community organization serve its clients more effectively, and supporting our community partners with in-kind design services can yield far-reaching impacts.”
CEO Marc Marchant, AIA, sees the Design In-Kind initiative as a natural fit with the firm’s vision to “create architecture that enriches community through a culture of design excellence, expertise, innovation, and collaborative engagement.” In formalizing the firm’s pro bono efforts through the new Design In-Kind program, Marchant sees the potential for compounding benefits for nonprofits and community partners. “As architects and designers, we are uniquely positioned to bring design thinking to local organizations which strengthen our communities. This investment in in-kind design services will yield substantial dividends for the vibrant Southeastern cities in which we live and work.”
Founded in 1963, LS3P is an architecture, interiors, and planning firm with regional roots and national reach. Operating from its nine offices in Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington, Atlanta, and Savannah, LS3P is deeply committed to the communities in which it serves, and has been honored with over 650 design awards in diverse practice areas. For more information on LS3P, visit www.ls3p.com.
