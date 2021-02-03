February 3, 2021 - Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) were appointed to several committees of the U.S. Senate during the 117th Congress. Sen. Ossoff was appointed to committees on the Judiciary; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Rules and Administration. Sen. Reverend Warnock was appointed to the committees on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; and Commerce, Science and Transportation. Additionally, he will serve on the bicameral Joint Economic Committee, and the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging.
“The work of these committees will be instrumental to helping Georgians overcome the immediate challenges of this once-in-a-century pandemic, as well as aiding our businesses and addressing issues of inequality that have long stymied progress for so many in our state," said Sen. Reverend Warnock in a press release.
“These committee assignments offer a direct pathway in Congress to deliver equitable solutions to Georgians in every corner of the state—including farmers, rural communities and hard-working families, as well as small businesses and key Georgia industries that help all of our communities thrive," Warnock continued. "I look forward to hitting the ground running on these committees to lift up those solutions and bring them to fruition, so we can tackle our nation’s long-standing challenges and work earnestly to improve the lives and livelihoods of Georgians.”
