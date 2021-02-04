February 4, 2021 - The 32nd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival, presented by Savannah State University with support by the City of Savannah, will host a virtual slate of programs and events throughout the month of February.
Most virtual presentations will be released through the Savannah Black Heritage Festival Youtube channel, available here. For more information, including direct links to programs and speakers, visit savannahblackheritagefestival.org or savannahblackheritagefestival.org/schedule.
Scheduled programs include:
Feb 5. 5 p.m. - Official Greetings for the 32nd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival
Featuring comments from Van Johnson, Mayor, City of Savannah and Kimberly Ballard-Washington, Interim President, Savannah State University.
Feb 6. 9 a.m. - “Lest We Forget: A Call to Remembrance.” Opening Libation Ceremony and Laying of Memorial Wreaths
Conducted by Master Storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste, followed by the laying of memorial wreaths at various African-American Historic Monuments and the War II & Vietnam Memorials.
Feb 11. 6 pm. A Community Forum. The COVID Vaccine and You: What Black and Latino Communities Need to Know.
A panel of local black and Latino professionals will discuss Covid Vaccine fact and fiction.
Feb 14. 3 p.m. - “Forged by Fire: TheStrength and Resilience of Our People & Our Story.”
Master Storyteller, Lillian Grant-Baptiste will portray how storytelling, music, and folklore have been used as tools of resistance, reform and reconciliation throughout African American history.
Feb 19. 6:30 p.m. - Dance Performance featuring members of the SSU Obsidian Dance Repertory
Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness.
Feb. 21. 7 p.m. - Hiplet Ballerinas Live Stream Performance
The Hiplet Ballerinas are a performance group based out of the Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center in the USA. Specifically designed to make Ballet accessible by all, Hiplet™ is a fusion between classical pointe technique, Hip-Hop, and a variety of other urban dance styles.
Virtual Historic Tours, Feb. 7-21, 2021.
Virtual tours will be offered at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, Savannah African Art Museum (SAAM), Laurel Grove Cemetery, and Historic African American Churches in Savannah. Click here for more information.
