February 8, 2023 - LS3P has announced the creation of the LS3P Foundation – a nonprofit initiative committed to enhancing our southeastern communities through the built environment. The Foundation will support leading design thinkers in advancing research, strategies, and technologies which promote transformative change, improve human and planetary well-being, increase economic mobility, and advance issues of health and social equity across the Southeast. 

In support of its mission, the Foundation will award grants to universities, companies, and organizations in the region to advance impactful research. 

