February 8, 2023 - LS3P has announced the creation of the LS3P Foundation – a nonprofit initiative committed to enhancing our southeastern communities through the built environment. The Foundation will support leading design thinkers in advancing research, strategies, and technologies which promote transformative change, improve human and planetary well-being, increase economic mobility, and advance issues of health and social equity across the Southeast.
In support of its mission, the Foundation will award grants to universities, companies, and organizations in the region to advance impactful research.
Foundation Board Chair Chris Boney is a passionate advocate of design innovation in service to the greater good. “As architects, we believe we have a duty to improve our communities – to leave them better than we found them,” he explained. “We are excited to assist other innovative thinkers in advancing research that is transformative for all.”
The Foundation is led by a Board of design and construction industry professionals, including LS3P Chief Relationships Officer Chris Boney, AIA; LS3P Senior Healthcare Planner Esperanza Harper; LS3P Savannah Office Leader Neil Dawson, AIA; Clemson University School of Architecture Professor and Director Emeritus Kate Schwennsen, FAIA; and Founder of Monteith Construction John Monteith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.