January 12, 2022 - Brian Judson, Senior Business Broker at Best Business Brokers (B3) and Dean Burnette, founder of Best Business Brokers (B3), were recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Business Brokers (GABB) as being among the 14 members of 2021 Million Dollar Club. The club members sold more than $86 million worth of small, medium and large businesses. Judson and Burnette were also honored as Life Members of the Million Dollar Club for achieving more than a million dollars in sales for three consecutive years or any five years.
In 2021, he served on the boards of Buy Local Savannah and TEDx Savannah. He holds a leadership position in Gulfstream’s Student Leadership program mentoring high school students and is a member of the Savannah Traffic Club, the CFO Council of Savannah, and the Savannah Estate Planning Council. His recent community involvement includes chairing the Savannah Historic Review Board, serving on an investment panel for United Way, and being a Master Docent at the Telfair Academy and the Jepson Center for the Arts.
Brian moved to Savannah in 2006 after more than thirty years in Santa Cruz, California. He and his wife, Liza, a Coordinator of Advising at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), have three children, two rescue mutts, and more art than they can hang at any one time.
Dean Burnette is the founder of Best Business Brokers (B3) in Savannah. More than three decades of business ownership and management experience in various industries have given Burnette a wide range of experience and business knowledge.
These experiences contribute to his abilities to help identify and qualify appropriate buyers, put together sales prospectuses, negotiate terms of a sale, and recognize the importance of confidentiality in these types of business transactions. He has been a member of the GABB Multi-Million Dollar Club many times.
Burnette is a sponsor of the Georgia Logistics Summit; a past president of the Savannah Small Business Chamber; and a member of the Savannah Traffic Club, Savannah Real Estate Commercial Alliance, GAR, and NAR.
Burnette also serves on the Education Advisory Committee for the Georgia Real Estate Commission and on the Board of Directors for Maritime Bethel Savannah. He is married and has two children and four terrific grandchildren.
The Georgia Association of Business Brokers (GABB) is the state’s only professional organization dedicated to buying and selling businesses and franchises. GABB broker members have represented thou-sands of business sellers and buyers, and the group has a dedicated membership of lenders, attorneys and other professionals to assist business buyers and sellers at every step of the process.
“The Georgia Association of Business Brokers is dedicated to improving the professionalism of our members through education, through the Board Certified Broker program, and through our Code of Ethics,” explains GABB President Judy Mims. “Our members have the opportunity to network with others in this field and in supporting professions, which ensures smoother transactions.”
