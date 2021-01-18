January 18, 2021 - The Georgia General Assembly’s 156th Legislative Session was sworn in on Monday, Jan. 11. In the House of Representatives, 180 representatives took their seats as the first of no more than 40 days of the 2021 legislative session convened. I am honored to be elected again by the voters of District 164 to serve as their representative to the People’s body of the Georgia General Assembly.
To arrange 180 newly elected members into committees and take in member’s request what committee’s they would like takes time. To that end, next week will be devoted to committee selections and for freshman elected, office and seat assignments.
One issue of paramount concern for those of us working in the General Assembly is safety. As a Covid-19 virus survivor, the safety of the Legislature to fulfill its constitutionally mandated responsibility, must be taken seriously. All members of the General Assembly and staff are tested twice weekly as a step to prevent a spread of the virus. In addition, masking, and social distancing of the members during a session or committee meetings requires more room. This year, members are using three areas to vote on legislation to ensure that social distancing requirements are adhered.
In addition, after last week’s riots at our nation’s capital, many states are preparing for similar disruptions. We, as employees in the Capitol, are given regular safety briefings and we have seen upgrades and improvements to maintain the security of all who enter our government institutions. If you plan to visit us at the state capital, please allow for extra time and follow all security protocols that have been set in place.
One issue I quickly introduced was the legalization of sports betting in the state to help fund the successful HOPE scholarship program. By legalizing sports betting through the Georgia Lottery Commission, we can add additional revenues to a program that has been extraordinarily successful yet has become woefully underfunded. Many states have implemented some form of legalized sports betting and have seen many advantages to keep those dollars in the state versus being sent outside the state. The bill number is House Bill 86 and as a strong proponent of HOPE I will be pushing this bill with the utmost effort.
In conclusion, I encourage you to please let me know of issues that are important to us in Coastal Georgia. I am in 226-A of the State Capitol. My office phone number is (404) 656-5115 and my email is ron.stephens@house.ga.gov. I look forward to this session and serving all of you.
