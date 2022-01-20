January 20, 2022 - Newmark recently announced that it has completed the $22.5M sale of Victory Crossings. The property is a fully-leased, multi-tenant shopping center located at 1800 E Victory Drive in Savannah, Georgia. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Mark Joines and Drew Fleming and Associate Director Henry Kushner represented the seller, Morley Investment Group, LLC.
"With a strong anchor, two valuable single-tenant outparcel buildings, and the expansive trade area serving the most affluent barrier island communities in Savannah, this center offered a valuable investment opportunity," said Joines. "The new owner will reap the rewards of a vibrant in-place tenant base and growing cash flow for years to come."
Situated on approximately 6.85 acres, Victory Crossings is anchored by Floor & Decor. The center also includes two single-tenant outparcel buildings leased to IHOP and Verizon Wireless, both top locations for each concept. Additional major tenants include Orange Theory, Comcast, Hertz, Baldino's and Benchmark Physical Therapy.
The center is positioned directly across from Whole Foods at the high-traffic intersection of Victory Drive and Truman Parkway, only minutes from Downtown Savannah, Hunter Army Airfield, the Medical Arts District, Savannah State University, and the Port of Savannah. Victory Crossings benefits from a dense trade area with more than 82,000 residents within a 3-mile radius. The retail corridor serves as the dominant shopping destination for the affluent residents of Savannah's island communities, thousands of employees from the nearby Medical Arts District and the more than 10,000 students, faculty and staff from the surrounding schools and colleges.
Savannah is one of the fastest-growing MSA's in the region, with a 2020 US Census count of 404,798 residents. Major employment industries include healthcare and tourism, attracting more than 6 million visitors a year. The Port of Savannah is the fourth busiest port in the nation, with 36 weekly vessel calls, more than any other container terminal on the East Coast. More and more major retailers are making Savannah the port of choice for their import distribution centers, with the latest announcements including Coby Electronics, Dorel Juvenile and Diageo-Guinness Brands. Other significant employers include Walmart, Marine Terminals Corp, SSA Cooper, Kroger, SCAD, the Board of Education, Fort Stewart and Georgia-Pacific Corporation.
