January 22, 2021 - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his appointment of Margaret Ellen Heap to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Heap will replace James Mills.
Margaret "Meg" Ellen Heap is the former District Attorney for Georgia's Eastern Judicial Circuit. She began her career as a Volunteer Coordinator and Victim Advocate with the Victim-Witness Assistance Program in the Savannah District Attorney's office. After graduating from law school at Mercer University, Heap went on to serve the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit as an Assistant District Attorney, where she prosecuted felonies in the Superior and Juvenile Court and handled civil condemnation.
From 1995 to 2010, Heap worked as an ADA in the Eastern Judicial Circuit, where she would later serve two terms as District Attorney herself. The District Attorney's Association of Georgia named her the 2019 District Attorney of the Year. Heap was raised in Savannah, Georgia where she attended St. Vincent's Academy before pursuing her undergraduate education at Georgia Southern University. Heap and her husband have two sons and reside in Chatham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.