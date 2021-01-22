January 22, 2021 - U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) recently announced several new members of his Senate office’s senior leadership team.
“Congress must get right to work to help Georgians in every corner of the state navigate and get beyond this public health crisis, protect affordable health care access, bolster the dignity of work for families, and more,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “I’m excited to announce this leadership team, and I am confident in their ability to help deliver the fair, swift and equitable solutions that Georgians sent us to Washington to secure.”
“Senator Reverend Warnock’s entire public life has been built on service, and I’m excited to work with him and this experienced, skilled team of public servants to advance his moral leadership in the Senate and make progress on the urgent issues impacting Georgians across the state,” said Mark Libell, Senator Reverend Warnock’s Chief of Staff.
Senator Reverend Warnock announced the following senior staff:
Mark Libell, Chief of Staff
Mark has more than 15 years of Congressional experience, having previously served as Legislative Director and Deputy Chief of Staff to Senator Doug Jones (AL) and Legislative Director to Senator Jay Rockfeller (WV). He has also worked for Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Representatives Linda Sanchez (CA) and Bart Gordon (TN) and as Assistant Congressional Liaison at the Federal Reserve under then-Fed Chair Janet Yellen. He received his BA from Maryville College, JD from the University of Alabama School of Law, and LLM in Tax from Georgetown University Law Center.
Lawrence Bell, Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor
Lawrence Bell served as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Warnock for Georgia campaign, and previously served as Director of Government and Community Affairs for Troutman Pepper Strategies in Atlanta. Lawrence has more than a decade of experience in the state working under Georgia’s Gold Dome and with a variety of other state and local governmental entities. Lawrence obtained his BA from Clark Atlanta University and holds an MBA from Georgia State University’s Robinson School of Business.
Meredith Y. Lilly, Esq., State Director
Meredith Lilly most recently served as Senior Advisor to the Warnock for Georgia campaign, and prior to that served as the Director of External Affairs for DeKalb County, Georgia. Previously, Meredith served as Senior Advisor to the Regional Administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) during the Obama Administration, and played key roles in President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns. Prior to her political experience, Meredith practiced criminal defense law, and served as an adjunct professor at Miles College in Birmingham, Alabama. Meredith received her BA from Talladega College, and her JD from Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
Josh Delaney, Legislative Director
Josh Delaney is from Fayetteville, Georgia, and brings nearly 7 years of Congressional experience. He most recently served as Deputy Legislative Director for U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. Before working in policy, Josh taught 9th grade Algebra and Special Education in DeKalb County, Georgia. He is an alumnus of The University of Georgia, and holds a Master’s Degree in Education Policy and Management from Harvard University.
Michael J. Brewer, Communications Director
Michael J. Brewer most recently served as Rapid Response Director for the Warnock for Georgia campaign, and before that served as Senior Press Secretary to U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), the Assistant Senate Democratic Leader and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions. Previously, Michael served stints at the AFL-CIO’s national field organization Working America, the Maryland Democratic Party, the National Black Justice Coalition, the U.S. House of Representatives and the Georgia House of Representatives. Michael is a graduate of Morehouse College.
