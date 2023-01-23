January 23, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Hinesville Central, a 41,800-square-foot retail center anchored by a Walmart Supercenter in Hinesville, Georgia. The property sold for $10.3 million at 7.1% Cap.
“I am grateful for the relationships and 26 years of experience in commercial real estate brokerage,” said Al Taf, first vice president investments in the Marcus & Millichap Atlanta office. “I use this to the benefit of my clients to secure the most qualified buyer.” Taf had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a 104-year-old private company based in Georgia. The buyer, a private investor, was procured by Brian Munn, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office.
