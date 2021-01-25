January 25, 2021 - On Jan. 24, 2020, Attorney Chadrick A. Mance was sworn-in as president of the Savannah NAACP, the premier organization for civil rights, social justice, and community advocacy for marginalized groups.
The NAACP’s mission is to insure “the political, educational, social and economic equality of minority groups and citizens; achieve equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the citizens of the United States; remove all barriers of racial discrimination through the democratic processes; seek to enact and enforce federal, state, and local laws securing civil rights; inform the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination and seek its elimination; educate persons as to their constitutional rights and to take all lawful action in furtherance of these principles.”
The NAACP’s strategic initiatives include building membership, enhancing advocacy training, rebuilding legal capacity, expanding policy advocacy, criminal justice, civil rights compliance & enforcement, economic empowerment, education excellence, health advocacy, and political empowerment.
Mance can be reached at the Savannah NAACP office at (912) 233-4161 or by emailing savnaacp1204@yahoo.com.
