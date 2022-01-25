January 25, 2022 - The Chatham County Emergency Rental Assistance is on pause effective immediately. This means no new applications are being accepted at this time.
Local vendors have capacity limitations and we need to ensure the applications already on file can be handled appropriately. In the meantime, they encourage residents interested in the program to apply directly to the state office at georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov.
Please note, when applications are submitted at the state, local vendors will not have access to these files and therefore cannot provide update on status.
