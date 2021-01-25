January 25, 2021 - On Monday, Jan. 11, the Georgia General Assembly’s 156th Legislative Session was sworn into office. In the House of Representatives, I joined 179 other representatives and we took our seats as the first of no more than 40 days of the 2021 legislative session convened. The first week was devoted to electing our leadership, arranging committee assignments, and placing members in individual offices.
I am grateful that my major committee assignment is the House Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, one of the most important committees that has an impact on our historic coastal community. I am grateful for Chairman Ron Stephens for requesting me to serve with him on the committee. One of the issues we have discussed is enhancing job opportunities in the minority communities. I also will serve on the Retirement Committee and the State Planning & Community Affairs Committee. The Retirement Committee oversees state retirements issues for teachers and other state employees. The House State Planning & Community Affairs Committee has traditionally been assigned general legislation that affects Georgia's local governments.
One issue of paramount concern for those of us working in the General Assembly is any tampering with our election rules that looks to stifle free and fair elections in Georgia. There has been much concern about how successful the mailing of absentee request forms to all voters turned out to be. The state made it successful by encouraging all registered voters a safe and easy path to voting. Now some legislators want to clamp down on those rules by making it more cumbersome in requesting an absentee ballot. I am opposed to all efforts of the Legislature to make voting more difficult, especially after the successful record-setting voter turnout we saw in the elections of 2020 and January 2021.
In conclusion, I encourage you to please let me know of issues that are important to us in Savannah. Should you visit the Capitol during session, please stop and see me in 608-C of the Coverdell Legislative Office Building. My office phone number is (404) 656-0298 and my email is derek.mallow@house.ga.gov. I look forward to serving all of you.
State Representative Derek Mallow
