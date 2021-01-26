January 26, 2021 - State Representative Derek Mallow (D-Savannah) was sworn into office as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, which was the first day of the 2021-2022 legislative term. In addition to being officially sworn in, the Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named Rep. Mallow to the Economic Development & Tourism, State Planning & Community Affairs and Retirement committees.
“I am excited to serve the citizens of Georgia and the constituents of House District 163 with accessibility and excellence,” said Rep. Mallow. “I look forward to beginning the work of these committees and serving my fellow Georgians in my district and across the state.”
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
For more information about the Committee on Assignments and a complete list of all House Committee assignments, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.