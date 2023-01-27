January 27, 2023 - – Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023.

The company is planning a series of events to honor its centennial throughout 2023. Notable among them is a community campaign to celebrate the milestone in which Kimball Midwest will donate $1 million across the country. Each sales region, corporate department and distribution center will receive money for associates to donate to a qualified charity of their choosing.

