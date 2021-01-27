January 27, 2021 - U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), joined by U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), recently announced he will sponsor the Senate Democratic majority’s first legislation in the new Congress, the For The People Act—a comprehensive bill to strengthen and reform our democracy.
“The For The People Act is important legislation that brings us another step closer to ensuring that every eligible Georgia voter can participate in our democracy,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “When we prioritize legislation that centers people and brings their concerns to the table, we have a better chance of getting it right. This comprehensive bill makes long-needed, pro-democracy reforms that would strengthen our democracy, and help ensure that our government remains by and for the people.”
The For The People Act would take urgent and long overdue steps, according to Warnock, to make it easier for all eligible Americans to vote; end the dominance of big, dark money in politics; and ensure that public officials work in the public interest. Specifically, Senator Reverend Warnock has advocated to strengthen the voting franchise and secure protections for voters in Georgia and nationwide, and the For the People Act would take significant steps towards these goals by:
- strengthening the Voting Rights Act;
- expanding free vote-by-mail options;
- prohibiting states from restricting voters’ ability to vote-by-mail;
- expanding same day registration, in-person early vote, and no-fault absentee voting;
- increasing training and resources for state election officials and volunteers; and
- investing in resources to protect the security of elections.
A section-by-section summary of the For The People Act can be found here.
