January 27, 2023 - This week Governor Brian P. Kemp delivered his fifth State of the State address to a joint session of the Georgia General Assembly.
In his address he highlighted achievements from the past four years, including references to newly elected leaders and appointed committee chairs in both the Senate and the House, as well as looking forward to the future and the next four years of his term.
"This session," said Kemp, "we will not only build on the monumental achievements of the past four years, we will set Georgia on a path of greatness for generations to come."
Specific references were made to new economic development projects that will bring over 20,000 new jobs and $17 billion in investment to rural Georgia, additional jobs and more than $13 billion in investment through the Dept. of Economic Development, supporting additional funding to education and fully funding the QBE formula, and supporting teachers and paraprofessionals.
Kemp also highlighted returning HOPE Scholarship and Grant awards to 100% of tuition, with an additional focus on apprenticeships, Dual Enrollment pathways, and degrees aligned with the needs of job creators.
Outside of job creation and education, Kemp's address focused on support for rural housing, increasing attention to human trafficking, public safety, and healthcare.
"We have much work to do, and we need to get it done for the people counting on us," added Kemp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.