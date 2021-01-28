January 28, 2021 - Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly (D-Macon) today issued the following statement in response to Governor Brian Kemp’s recent comments on the Atlanta superintendent’s request to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for Georgia teachers:
“Governor Brian Kemp seems quick to dismiss the needs of our teachers, yet throughout the pandemic, Gov. Kemp’s plan to reopen schools and keep our teachers healthy has failed to provide our local, neighborhood schools with the resources they needed to bring students back into the classroom safely. Moreover, the governor’s failed reopening strategy has often led to explosive outbreaks, which has forced local officials to end in-person instruction and retreat to online learning. This pandemic has set our children back, and our schools need resources now more than ever. Beyond taking our teachers’ needs seriously, the Georgia House Democratic Caucus calls on the governor to fully fund our public schools that so many Georgia families rely on. For far too long, our budget has prioritized out-of-state special interests and corporate lobbyists over our children who lack the resources they need to have a brighter future.”
As a part of their “Healthy Georgia” agenda rollout today, Jan. 28, Georgia House Democratic Caucus will propose changes to the state budget to provide financial relief for Georgia’s underfunded schools. This relief seeks to provide the funding and resources that the caucus believes public schools need to prepare every child in Georgia for a brighter future.
Yesterday, the House Majority Caucus unanimously adopted a caucus position supporting the COVID-19 testing protocols enacted by Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge).
“As a Republican caucus, we joined together to lend our support to Speaker Ralston and the policies he has enacted to keep everyone – legislators, staff, media and the public – safe when they have to come to our State Capitol,” said Chairman Hatchett. “I thank every member of our caucus who attended our meeting for their confidence in our testing protocol.”
The formal caucus position is the first adopted since the Republican members achieved a majority in the Georgia House of Representatives in 2005. The caucus position was sponsored by State Rep. Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown) who serves as the House Majority Whip.
“We felt it was important in light of recent events to make clear that we respect the rules of our House and those we have elected to enforce them,” said Whip Kelley. “I appreciate Speaker Ralston’s steadfast leadership and also thank our entire caucus for joining us in expressing their support.”
