January 29, 2021 - The Attorney General of Georgia has sent a letter (attached below) to the Chatham County Commissioners giving them five days to respond to whether the Commissioners, at their Jan. 15 meeting, violated the Georgia Open Meeting laws by not discussing and voting in Open Session the appointment of Tabitha Odell to the Chatham Area Transit Board (CAT).
The Savannah Business Journal has obtained the letter.
There was no agenda item indicating that an appointment would be made that day. The Savannah Business Journal has reported on the procedure used by Chairman Chester Ellis to name Odell. Two members of the County Commissioners, who asked not to be identified, state that the Commissioners "did not open the door" to the public, and that the appointment was only discussed in executive session.
On Jan. 15, Ellis sent a letter to Odell informing her of her appointment.
It was also her third term on the CAT Board which, in the opinion of some, exceed the allowed two terms as a member of the CAT Board, under the charter of CAT. However, one of her terms was not a full four-year term.
A year ago, approximately, the Chatham County Commissioners established a policy to stop the previous methodology that had been used for years by former C ommission Chairman Al Scott, of going into Executive Session, and then “opening the door” to the green room after they had held executive sessions, and voting on issues, declaring that the public had access and were in compliance with Georgia Sunshine Laws.
The further complication on the Jan. 15 vote was that the intention to appoint the County’s citizen representative to the CAT Board was not on the agenda for that meeting. Therefore, the media and public had no indication that the Commissioners were going to return to an “open session” and vote on the matter. All Commission meetings are broadcast on the the county's public access channel. The return to "public" after the executive session was not taped or recorded.
Minutes of the meeting will not be available until the Commissioners next regular meeting on Feb. 12, unless a Special Called Meeting gets posted.
By comparison, the City Council procedure for appointments to boards, commissioners and authorities is very different. A work session is held where everyone who has applied for an appointment is released. All names are discussed, including a review of their professional or community qualifications. In some cases over the past few years, people have even been brought in to be interviewed by the Council at the work session phase.
The Council then nominates, seconds, discusses and votes in public session on any appointments.
If Ms. Odell’s appointment to the CAT Board is invalidated, she was the second on the motion by CAT Board member Helen Stone to fire CAT’s CEO Bacarra Mauldin, invalidating that action.
At a Special Called Meeting today, the CAT Board named Valerie Ragland, a 33-year employee of CAT as Interim CEO. Ms. Ragland is not one of the six senior managers of CAT, and has no executive management experience at CAT, but is well known in the community.
The meeting ID and password for the public meeting did not function today. However, the Savannah Business Journal is now reviewing a tape of the meeting, and will update this story on who made the motion and second for Ms. Ragland.
The employees of CAT are holding a 5:30 p.m. virtual “Town Hall” today. Sources report that 27 drivers were out today – 13 had pre-planned days off, and 14 called out sick COVID-related.
At CAT, 127 employees are represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1324, including drivers, maintenance staff, paratransit employees, and any hourly workers that elect to join the union.
All CAT employees have been invited into the “Town Hall,” not just union members.
Sources also state that the board is, once again, overstepping its role, by asking for the resumes and qualifications of all managers hired by Mauldin during her seven-month stint as CEO, and are concerned for their jobs. Sources also state that several employees are pursuing “hostile work environment” lawsuits against the Board.
The CAT Board has a long history of overstepping its role, spelled out in the language of the state Authority enabling legislation which created the transit system.
Mauldin alleges that any contracts signed by her were either within her authority to sign any contract under $20,000 or under her “Emergency Declaration” authority to sign a contract. The latter was her decision to contract with the firm of labor law firm of Jackson Lewis, used widely in the transportation and transit industries.
According to Mauldin, when she arrived as the new CEO on June 2, few COVID protocols were in place to protect the employees or the public. “This had wide-ranging personnel implications,” she said, in an interview Friday. The COVID pandemic, and procedures to be followed by business and industry, had been spelled out by the state and federal governments going back to March.
“And, the bus yard was wide open. Anyone could have walked in,” she added, as one of the issues she found.
She also alleges that the Board had knowledge of the misuse of CARES Act funds by previous managers, and did not seek to be repaid. These added to issues that caused the embarrassment of certain members of the CAT Board.
