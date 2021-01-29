January 29, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H), a Southeast-based, privately-held, professional consulting and engineering firm, announced the addition of Buford, Georgia’s Development Planning & Engineering, Inc. (DPE) and DPE Surveying, Inc. to the team. With offices in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee, T&H’s addition of DPE increases its presence in the greater-Atlanta region.
The combination was effective Jan. 1, 2021, and DPE will operate under the T&H brand. DPE joins the Chamblee and Covington office locations representing the T&H Atlanta region.
“We are excited about the addition of DPE to the Thomas & Hutton family," said regional director Garrett Phelps, PE. "Their suite of services and expertise complements those of T&H, and further strengthens our capabilities in the Atlanta market and beyond, particularly in the areas of transportation design and land surveying. This is truly a win-win for the work we do and the clients we serve. I look forward to what we can accomplish as ONE company.”
Kyle Bowen, PE, serving in his new role as a T&H Principal and Client Manager with a primary focus on the civil design of residential and commercial developments in the Atlanta region, stated, “The decision to join T&H was made with the mutual success of our clients and employee family at the forefront. From the beginning, we felt that our companies had a similar workplace culture and philosophy of maintaining long-lasting client relationships by providing personal, professional, and quality service. We are excited to join T&H and are confident that this decision will enhance the services we provide our clients while advancing opportunities for our strong team of engineers and staff.”
Throughout its 75-year history, Thomas & Hutton provides engineering solutions across the southeast. The addition of DPE’s transportation expertise strengthens the firm’s services, including major and minor roadway, interchange, and roundabout design; non-motorized and multimodal facilities; intersection improvements; traffic calming; hydrology and hydraulic studies; MS4; and utility coordination.
Formed in 1999, DPE provides consulting engineering and surveying services for public and private clients, covering the full spectrum of needs for private developments and municipalities including site development, land surveying, transportation design, water resources, and construction administration. Jimmy Garrison, PE, serving as a T&H Principal and Department Manager says, “From our first meeting with T&H, it was clear that our family values aligned and future growth for our employees and our firm would be an exciting opportunity. With the strength of T&H’s 75-year history, we will be able to offer our clients additional services for all types of civil and transportation engineering projects, while maintaining our core values of experience, professionalism, and customer service.”
Jon Stubblefield, RLS leads Buford’s group of experienced and talented surveyors and looks forward to the future with T&H as a Survey Manager, “With T&H’s advances in surveying equipment and technology, we will be able to expand our land surveying services, including the use of drone technologies, throughout the region. This will provide our employees opportunities for growth and advancement and provide our clients with services to enhance their projects. We are excited to join T&H and look forward to our future together.”
Thomas & Hutton President and CEO Samuel McCachern, PE states, “On behalf of T&H, we are excited about the breadth of experience DPE will bring to our team. Kyle, Jimmy, and Jon have a successful practice built on long-term relationships with communities and a homegrown knowledge of the Atlanta region. Together, our combined relationships and expertise will add value and benefit to our clients as we continue to expand service capabilities in markets throughout the southeastern United States.”
For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
