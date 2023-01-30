January 30, 2023 - The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has long been a leading supporter of United Way of the Coastal Empire, but this fall’s annual campaign saw giving from GPA and its employees hit a major milestone with more than $562,000 in pledges, the highest ever. The funds come from the traditional campaign, a corporate gift, event sponsorship, and disaster relief.
“Georgia Ports Authority is committed to giving back to our community, and we couldn’t be more proud of our employees,” said Griff Lynch, executive director for GPA. “It is truly a team effort, from those leading the charge to everyone who donated. We are proud to be a part of United Way and help make a positive difference in so many lives.”
The Georgia Ports Authority is the governing body for Georgia’s two deep-water ports (Savannah and Brunswick) as well as multiple inland terminals. GPA directly employs about 1,800 people and serves as an economic engine whose impact is felt statewide.
“We invest in United Way of the Coastal Empire because it is a trusted organization with the reach and depth to help solve some of our community’s most challenging issues,” said Lise Altman, chief human resources officer for GPA. “We know these dollars are managed well and will make a significant impact in our communities and this region.”
United Way supporters, including 2022 Campaign Chair Cindy Robinett and Board Chair Mark Bennett gathered at GPA in Garden City to salute the outstanding giving achieved by Georgia Ports Authority this year.
“Georgia Ports Authority leads in everything they do. We depend on the support of their amazing team, and their generosity sets a new record this year,” said Brynn Grant, president and CEO of UWCE. “We sincerely thank GPA leadership and every employee who made a donation. Together, we improve lives throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.”
In addition to GPA’s traditional support, the company’s employee relations specialist, Eli Vandiver served as a United Way Business Champion for the second year in a row, lending time and talent to help raise funds for United Way.
“I am honored to serve as a United Way Business Champion and help lead the United Way Campaign at Georgia Ports Authority,” Vandiver said. “I believe everyone should have the opportunity to give at whatever level is right for them and payroll deduction makes that easy. I’m thankful to my bosses and our company’s leaders for trusting in me to serve in these important roles, and I’m especially grateful to each of my teammates who contributed to this year’s campaign.”
Fundraising is a year-round job for United Way and extends well beyond the fall workplace campaign. The combined totals of the campaign will be presented at the organization’s annual meeting on May 10, 2023.
