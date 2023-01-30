GPA UWCE.jpeg

January 30, 2023 - The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has long been a leading supporter of United Way of the Coastal Empire, but this fall’s annual campaign saw giving from GPA and its employees hit a major milestone with more than $562,000 in pledges, the highest ever. The funds come from the traditional campaign, a corporate gift, event sponsorship, and disaster relief.

“Georgia Ports Authority is committed to giving back to our community, and we couldn’t be more proud of our employees,” said Griff Lynch, executive director for GPA. “It is truly a team effort, from those leading the charge to everyone who donated. We are proud to be a part of United Way and help make a positive difference in so many lives.”

