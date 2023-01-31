January 31, 2023 - The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) recently announced that revalyu Resources, an environmentally friendly recycling company, will invest $50 million in a new facility in Gateway Regional Park. This will be revalyu’s first such facility in the U.S. 

“We plan to recycle 12 million plastic bottles per day in Phase One of operations at this new facility,” Dr. Vivek Tandon, founder of revalyu said. revalyu makes products from 100% post-consumer PET (polyethylene terephthalate, the chemical name for polyester bottles). The company’s products include yarns that are ultimately used in applications including seamless knitting, weaving, denim, automotive, furnishings, technical textiles, and more. revalyu uses an environmentally friendly PET recycling process.

