January 31, 2023 - The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) recently announced that revalyu Resources, an environmentally friendly recycling company, will invest $50 million in a new facility in Gateway Regional Park. This will be revalyu’s first such facility in the U.S.
“We plan to recycle 12 million plastic bottles per day in Phase One of operations at this new facility,” Dr. Vivek Tandon, founder of revalyu said. revalyu makes products from 100% post-consumer PET (polyethylene terephthalate, the chemical name for polyester bottles). The company’s products include yarns that are ultimately used in applications including seamless knitting, weaving, denim, automotive, furnishings, technical textiles, and more. revalyu uses an environmentally friendly PET recycling process.
This is a truly sustainable business. Compared to conventional PET from crude oil, the company’s process consumes 86% less water, 75% less energy, and saves around 0.7 barrels of oil and 0.20 cubic metres of landfill space by recycling every ton of PET waste.
According to DABC’s CEO Benjy Thompson, "Our community is very excited to welcome revalyu to Statesboro-Bulloch County. revalyu has a respected reputation for their plastics recycling process and the positive effects it will have on the environment. We are thrilled that our region will be the first U.S. site for their truly innovative technology.” This is the first German-owned company to locate in Bulloch County.
Construction of revalyu Resources’ new facility will begin in the first quarter of this year. Once complete, the facility will employ 71 people.
For more information about revalyu Resources, visit revalyu.com.
