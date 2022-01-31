January 31, 2022 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia experienced a substantial increase in the need for food this past year and distributed over 28 million pounds in partnership with the 241 non-profit agencies that serve the 21 counties of Coastal Georgia. They are now eager to break ground and get to work on our dynamic strategic plan for growth and development of our Chatham County campus. As they embark on a new year, they have introduced eight members to the board of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
These are the board members that have been appointed for the next three-year term.
Clayton D. Cheshire has a BS in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and an MBA from Duke and is currently the CFO for Colonial Group. He serves as Vice President of the board for Chatham Emergency Services and was previously the Treasurer of the board for Hancock Day School.
Glenn Ferrell has a BA in Marketing from University of Georgia and an MBA from Valdosta State. She currently is a financial advisor in St Simons Island, GA. She has been in practice for 10 years, the last 4 years at Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association.
Litt Glover grew up in Newnan, GA, attended Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia School of Law. Litt was active in banking serving on the board of five financial institutions including BB&T Corporate. Today, Litt serves as VP and General Counsel of Batson-Cook Construction and is the President and CEO of Batson-Cook Development.
Kevan Jackson serves as the Director of Program Management for the G650/G650ER models at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. He is a graduate of Tuskegee University with a BS in Aerospace Engineering. Kevan is active in the Savannah community having served as the former Vice Chairman of the Savannah Greater International Alliance Commission Board and is currently a member of the Board of Trustees at the Savannah Philharmonic.
Nick Laybourn is the head of HunterMaclean’s specialty litigation practice group. He is an experienced trail and appellate lawyer. Nick graduated from Clemson University in 2001 with a BS in Marketing and in 2005 earned his J.D. from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law. Nick is the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Hancock School and served on the board for the Coastal Center for Developmental Services.
Allison Marrero serves as Senior Director of Sales and Operations at Savannah College of Art and Design’s creative agency SCADpro. Allison has been active in the community serving in various positions with the Junior League of Savannah, the Women’s Board of Bethesda Academy, Compassion Christian Church and is a long-time member of Second Harvest’s Chefs’ Table planning committee.
Gary Sanchez works closely with community leaders to bring the best new technology to consumers as AT&T’s Director of Economic and Community Development. Gary graduated from the University of Idaho with a BS in Business and earned his MBA from Mercer University’s Stetson School of Business. He manages AT&T’s extensive philanthropic and community engagement efforts in Southeast Georgia.
Susan Whitaker is a native of Akron, Ohio who earned a BA in Sociology from College of Wooster. She served as Executive Director of the Upper Valley Head Start Program in Hanover, NH. Since arriving in Savannah in 1996, Susan has been very active in the community serving on the boards of Hospice Savannah, American Traditions Voice Competition and the Savannah Philharmonic.
Visit www.helpendhunger.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.