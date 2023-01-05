January 5, 2022 - Nephrology & Hypertension Medical Associates, a Savannah-based medical specialty practice with offices throughout Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry, has donated $15,000 to a trio of United Way organizations in the region served by the practice. United Way of the Coastal Empire, United Way of the Lowcountry, and United Way of Coastal Georgia each received $5,000.
The $5,000 donated to United Way of the Coastal Empire will support the United Way Community Fund. In 2021, the Community Fund improved the lives of more than 206,000 of our friends and neighbors across Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.
“In our profession, we see a lot of need,” said Dr. Dana Kumjian, CEO of the medical practice. “By supporting three United Way organizations in our region, we are able to give back to the communities we serve and pay it forward this holiday season.”
In addition to providing support from the practice, its employees were invited to join in supporting their United Ways through payroll deduction as the firm held its annual employee benefits meeting.
“Our mission is to improve lives in our four-county region,” said Brynn Grant, President & CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire. “We do that through the caring power of our community. We are grateful to the team at Nephrology & Hypertension Medical Associates for their generous donation and commitment to improving lives in our community.”
Nephrology & Hypertension Medical Associates is a practice of kidney specialists made up of nine physicians and seven physician extenders. In addition to its Savannah headquarters office, the practice has locations in Brunswick and Jesup in Coastal Georgia, as well as Bluffton and Beaufort in South Carolina.
