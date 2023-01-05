NEPHROLOGY & HYPERTENSION MEDICAL ASSOCIATES DONATES $15,000 TO UNITED WAY OF THE COASTAL EMPIRE AND TWO ADDITIONAL UNITED WAYS IN THE REGION.jpg

January 5, 2022 - Nephrology & Hypertension Medical Associates, a Savannah-based medical specialty practice with offices throughout Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry, has donated $15,000 to a trio of United Way organizations in the region served by the practice. United Way of the Coastal Empire, United Way of the Lowcountry, and United Way of Coastal Georgia each received $5,000.

The $5,000 donated to United Way of the Coastal Empire will support the United Way Community Fund. In 2021, the Community Fund improved the lives of more than 206,000 of our friends and neighbors across Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.

