January 7, 2022 - On Feb. 23, 2015, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed an executive order removing questions regarding criminal history from all state employment applications. While this legislation positioned Georgia as a leader in the South regarding the reintegration of returning citizens, the box remains on all applications for the University System in Georgia, discouraging anyone who has spent time in a correctional facility from continuing their post-secondary education.
Six years later, Georgia’s recidivism rate hovers at around fifty percent, and unemployment among anyone who has been incarcerated is five times higher than the general population. A recent study from The National Lawyers Guild, however, determined that recidivism drops significantly for anyone with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent--from a 50% chance of returning to prison to a mere 5.6%.
Patrick Rodriguez and Abigail Cook are formerly incarcerated undergraduate students who faced challenges when reapplying to universities in GA due to their criminal history and now seek to change state laws to create a more equitable college application process. Since the inception of the campaign, Patrick and Abigail have received support from many universities including the GA State University Cultural Diversity Committee stating.
“Georgia State University has the opportunity to be a leader in these initiatives. Being “a national leader in all that it does,” including “diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI),” ideas championed by GSU, require providing equitable and fair access to all community members, including those impacted by the criminal legal system.”
The “box,” which asks for details concerning criminal convictions, presents a series of obstacles that discourage many from finishing their applications. Studies on criminal history background checks in college admissions have found no evidence that they improve campus safety; there is strong evidence, however, that promoting access to education improves public safety and creates opportunities for system-impacted students, their families, and their communities.
By promoting equal access to education, Georgia has an opportunity to significantly lower the prison population. With the 2022 GA Legislative session on the horizon, two students have taken a stance for themselves and others to highlight the importance of higher education in GA and the impact it can have on the lives of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. For more information about the campaign, visit www.beyondtheboxga.com.
