July 19 - Gulfstream G800 makes first international flight.jpeg

July 19, 2022 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced the all-new ultralong-range Gulfstream G800 made its first international flight just weeks after the aircraft’s first flight. The G800 flew from Savannah to Gulfstream Customer Support’s Farnborough, England, facility in support of Gulfstream’s participation in the Farnborough International Airshow.

The G800 made its first flight on June 28 and shortly thereafter, the Gulfstream flight test team completed additional testing requirements, including a long-duration flight of more than eight hours and operations beyond the aircraft’s maximum operating speed and cruise altitude of Mach 0.925 and 51,000 feet/15,545 meters, respectively.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.