July 21, 2022 - Bank of America recently awarded America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia funds from the company’s economic mobility grant. The timing of this latest funding from the bank is particularly helpful as Second Harvest works to ensure that local families do not have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from, especially during summer months while children are out of school.
This grant brings Bank of America’s commitment in 2022 to $45,000. In addition, bank employees recently packed 7,180 breakfasts for children participating in Summer Feeding, a program designed to help alleviate food insecurity during the summer.
“As needs arise, Second Harvest has always ensured Savannah families have access to nourishing meals and other resources,” said Patrick O’Neil, President, Bank of America Savannah. “Bank of America is committed to supporting our community to fight food insecurity and investing in the solution.”
America’s Second Harvest has continued to see an increase in the need for food assistance due to rising food costs and ongoing supply chain issues. Many families are faced with tough decisions between paying for their rent, utilities, medicines or food. Children are out of school for the summer and miss out on two free meals a day that they typically receive while in school. Second Harvest was fortunate to receive the waiver to offer Grab & Go Summer Feeding meals through the Kids Cafe program and has been feeding 3,500 children every day. All of these roadblocks plus the skyrocketing cost of fuel has led to a new demographic needing food assistance.
“Bank of America has been a longtime corporate donor, tremendous sponsor and volunteer powerhouse for Second Harvest,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. “We are so fortunate that Bank of America and their employees support our efforts to provide for those who struggle with hunger in coastal Georgia.”
In February 2022, Bank of America donated $25,000 to address food insecurity in Savannah as part of the bank’s approach to encourage employees to get their Covid-19 vaccine booster. With the most recent generous grant of $20,000, Bank of America’s total commitment over the last 12 years is $251,813. Second Harvest is on course to serve the individuals and families of our community as well as the children starting back to school. Well-nourished children are better suited to pay attention and perform both mentally and physically.
