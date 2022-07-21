July 21, 2022 - Bank of America recently awarded America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia funds from the company’s economic mobility grant. The timing of this latest funding from the bank is particularly helpful as Second Harvest works to ensure that local families do not have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from, especially during summer months while children are out of school.

This grant brings Bank of America’s commitment in 2022 to $45,000. In addition, bank employees recently packed 7,180 breakfasts for children participating in Summer Feeding, a program designed to help alleviate food insecurity during the summer. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.