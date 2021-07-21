July 21, 2021 - The City of Savannah and Oak View Group Facilities, managers and operators of the City’s new soon-to-open 9,500-seat arena, recently announced a multi-year naming rights partnership with Enmarket, a chain of convenience stores based in Savannah. As a result, the arena will be named Enmarket Arena. The deal was brokered by Global Partnerships, the sales and marketing arm of Oak View Group responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects.
“As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Colonial Group, we are thrilled to have subsidiary EnMarket, an outstanding community partner, to be the naming rights partner for our new arena. We appreciate our partnership with the Oak View Group and their dedication in making our world-class arena a reality,” said Mayor Van Johnson, City of Savannah.
“The Enmarket Arena will be a premier destination for top-quality live entertainment featuring many of the world’s top performers, athletes, and attractions,” said Peter Luukko, Chairman, Oak View Group Facilities. “We are grateful to this new partnership with Enmarket, who will help us extend the reach of the arena throughout the southeast. And, every time there is an event here at Enmarket Arena it will reinforce their long-standing support and commitment to the community.”
“Enmarket’s partnership with Oak View Group and the City of Savannah extends a long history supporting Savannah’s vibrant music, sports, and arts scene,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. “The opening of the Enmarket Arena in 2022 will be an exciting moment for Savannah. It is a venue where Savannahians and people from all over the southeast will enjoy experiences that become lifetime memories. Our participation in this venture embraces our mission to enrich life in our community. We’re proud to be a part of such an historic undertaking in our hometown.”
The 9,500-seat Enmarket Arena will enhance and increase live entertainment in Southern Georgia by hosting national touring concerts, family shows, comedians, the new Savannah Professional Hockey Team, other sporting events, private meetings, and more. In addition, the Enmarket Arena will feature 12 luxury suites, five lodge boxes, and a party suite.
To learn more about Enmarket Arena, visit www.EnmarketArena.com.
