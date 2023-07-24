Year3_KV_Edit.png

July 24, 2023 - As a brand that’s been on tables for over 150 years, HEINZ® recognizes the critical way America’s Black-owned food businesses continuously shape the nation’s culinary culture. HEINZ, The LEE Initiative, andSouthern Restaurants for Racial Justice (SRRJ), recently announced that they will provide an additional $1 million in Black Kitchen Initiative grants to Black food business entrepreneurs nationwide, bringing the brand’s total contribution to $3 million over the past three years. A continuation of the organizations’ multi-year partnership, the grants seek to preserve and uplift the legacy of Black-owned food businesses by providing much needed financial assistance. 

In 2023, Black-owned restaurants, food spaces, and chefs continue to face serious financial hurdles and inequity in access to capital. A recent report revealed that 37 percent of Black small business owners had difficulty accessing new capital and financing – 14 percentage points higher than their non-Black peers. With this additional donation of $1 million in grants, the HEINZ Black Kitchen Initiative doubles down on its commitment to help promote long-term business health and success. 

