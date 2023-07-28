Westin Furniture Building in Ontario CA.jpg

Westin Group LLC’s West Coast operations building.

July 28, 2023 - Westin Group LLC, a leader in the furniture industry that supplies both retail and e-commerce markets, is planning to construct a facility in Liberty County that is anticipated to create as many as 180 jobs, according to Liberty County Development Authority Board Chairman Allen Brown.

“We are so pleased to have Westin coming to Tradeport East Business Center,” Brown, who is also mayor of Hinesville, said. “Westin is the fourth company this year to announce plans to locate in the county’s premiere industrial park.”

