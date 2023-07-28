July 28, 2023 - Flau'jae Johnson, the LSU champion, hip-hop sensation, and inspirational youth advocate, is returning to her roots for a spectacular Homecoming Weekend in Savannah, Georgia. Presented by DTLR, the much-anticipated event is set to provide an unforgettable experience for fans and community members.
Flau'jae's Homecoming Weekend is scheduled to take place from Friday, July 28 until Sunday, July 30, 2023, offering an exciting lineup of events that will bring joy to the Savannah community.
The weekend kicks off on Friday, July 28, with the Welcome Home Champion Parade. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the procession will commence at the Savannah Civic Center and weave its way through the city, culminating at 38th Street. Flau'jae will be at the forefront of the parade, celebrating her journey and inspiring others to chase their dreams fearlessly. Following the parade, at 3 p.m., Flau’jae will be donating a $10,000 check to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club located at 510 E Charlton St, Savannah, GA 31401.
Wrapping out Friday evening, between 7-9 p.m., Flau’jae will have a viewing of her Oscar-qualified documentary, Fenom, at the AMC Movie Theater located at, 1150 Shawnee Street, Savannah, GA, 31420. This event will be free to the first 100 people.
On Saturday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to meet Flau’jae during a special meet & greet event at the DTLR Garden City store located at 109 Minus Ave, Garden City, GA 31408. Posters will be provided for autographs, allowing fans to take home a cherished memento.
Sunday, July 30, will be dedicated to giving back to the community with a Back To School Festival from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Held at Lake Mayer Park, the festival will have various activities, including music, food, bounce houses, face painting, 3 on 3 tournaments, and a skate park complete with a lively DJ. Flau'jae will take this opportunity to support the local community by distributing free book bags, uniforms, shoes, and headphones to help students gear up for the upcoming school year.
None of this would be possible without the support of Flau’jae’s generous partners: DTLR and Chatham County Parks And Recreation, and her generous sponsors: JBL, Experian, Red Bull, and Puma, who share her passion for inspiring positive change in the community.
This Homecoming Weekend is more than just a series of events; it represents a celebration of resilience, unity, and the unyielding spirit of Savannah.
