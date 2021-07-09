July 9, 2021 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has announced a $2.5 million capital campaign to triple the size of the Southeastern Branch in Brunswick. The expansion includes the addition of a commercial kitchen to prepare meals for distribution, a volunteer center, a new loading dock and increased warehouse space. Second Harvest has received a $1.5 million grant and will seek the remaining $1 million from the community. Sea Island Company has partnered with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and the Glynn County School System to focus on the significant issue of food insecurity. The Anschutz Foundation announced their gracious pledge of $500,000 in matching funds for every dollar raised in the community toward the $1 million goal.
“Over one-fifth of the residents of Glynn County experience food insecurity. That is simply too many. The expansion of America’s Second Harvest Brunswick facility will be a critical step in reducing this percentage in our community,” said Scott Steilen, President and CEO of Sea Island Company. “This is an important issue for everyone, and it is time we make a strong commitment to address it. We are grateful to The Anschutz Foundation for their support.”
ary Jane Crouch, Executive Director, America’s Second Harvest, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. “This project will help so many children, families and seniors that are at risk for hunger not have to worry about where or when they will have their next meal. We are so honored to work with Sea Island and The Anschutz Foundation to end hunger in coastal Georgia.”
In addition to the fundraising commitment for the Brunswick facility, Sea Island and The Anschutz Foundation are also working with Glynn County Schools to provide food pantries in every public school in the County. The program will follow the successful model that was recently launched in the Savannah school system where the School Pantry is stocked with boxes of shelf-stable food that can provide for three to four family meals and breakfast. Glynn County teachers, principals, guidance counselors, and social workers can refer students and their families for food assistance from the School Pantry. The Anschutz Foundation will fund the cost of the food that is provided by America’s Second Harvest and Glynn County Schools will fund the cost for the pantry at each school.
“When we dove deeper into this issue for children in the Glynn County school system, we learned that over 64% of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch. Further, we also learned that many children are unable to focus at school because they are hungry. We had to do something,” Steilen said. “This program enables students of all ages and their families to benefit from a balanced meal.”
“We are very fortunate to live in an area with stakeholders like the Sea Island Company,” said Scott Spence, Superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “They have been valued partners with the Glynn County School System since I was a student many years ago. Meeting the basic needs of our students must be first and foremost in our mission. The Sea Island Company in conjunction with America’s Second Harvest are making it possible for us to do just that.”
To learn more about Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, visit helpendhunger.org.
