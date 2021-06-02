June 2, 2021 - In celebration of National Donut Day on Friday, June 4, Dunkin’ of Savannah is teaming up with local law enforcement in support of Special Olympics Georgia’s (SOGA) Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR). From 5 to 11 a.m., SOGA volunteers will be joined by local officers to welcome guests and collect donations to support SOGA athletes at the Savannah Dunkin’ location at 105 E Derenne Ave. Throughout the state, Dunkin’ of Georgia will be hosting SOGA and local law enforcement agencies at 97 locations on June 4.
Guests who visit the Savannah Dunkin’ to support SOGA on Friday, June 4, will also be invited to take part in Dunkin’s National Donut Day celebration, which includes a free classic donut of their choice with any beverage purchase, while supplies last. The offer is valid all-day on June 4 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.
“At Dunkin’, our franchisees take great pride in giving back to the communities they serve,” said Melissa Goulette, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “It’s an absolute honor to work alongside our local law enforcement and Special Olympics Georgia to support their incredible athletes!”
For the last six years, Dunkin’ guests have helped raise $411,479 in donations for SOGA to help improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities, and help them realize new dreams through year-round sports training and athletic competition.
LETR is the largest annual fundraising event benefiting SOGA and involves more than 1,000 law enforcement officers from over 100 agencies who take part in a 1,000-mile, two-week torch relay to pass the SOGA “Flame of Hope” across the state. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
