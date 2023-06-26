Colonial Terminals, ColonialGroup Savannah, Ga.jpg

Colonial Terminals purchased land adjacent to their riverfront facility from Norfolk Southern to develop breakbulk infrastructure along the Savannah River.

June 26, 2023 - Colonial Terminals, a division of Savannah-based Colonial Group, Inc., acquired 16.7 acres of land sited adjacent to an existing Colonial Terminal riverfront facility and a Norfolk Southern rail facility. The transaction will provide Colonial Terminals the ability to develop breakbulk infrastructure along the Savannah River.

“For nearly a century, Colonial Terminals has built its reputation by delivering world-class product handling services to dry and liquid bulk customers through our intermodal marine terminals,” said Ryan Chandler, president of Colonial Terminals. “Leveraging our strategic infrastructure in partnership with Norfolk Southern to extend our reach into the breakbulk space is a logical next step for our high-service culture.”

