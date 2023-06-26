June 26, 2023 - The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced grant funding through the State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program to revitalize and spur economic development across counties in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
A total of $20 million in funding, which includes $5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), is available to fund a wide range of public infrastructure improvements and economic development projects targeting telecommunications, transportation, high-quality health care, access to affordable housing, business and workforce development, resource conservation and preservation, tourism, and recreation. Investments will be directed by the Commission’s Five-Year Strategic Plan.
Eligibility for the grant program is flexible to meet the needs of communities in the Commission’s footprint. State and local governments, political subdivisions of states, federally recognized Indian tribes and nonprofits are all eligible to apply. The range for funding is from $50,000 to $500,000.
“We are beyond thrilled to launch the agency’s first grant cycle in the participating states. These funds serve as a catalyst to grow our economy by building the future workforce, creating opportunities for growth and rebuilding infrastructure. These funds will be used to support locally-driven projects that will have a significant impact in spurring economic development while reducing the harm caused by poverty, unemployment, and outmigration,” said Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair of SCRC.
Launching this grant program fulfills the statutory mandate of the Commission. SCRC is committed to supporting job creation, building communities, and improving the lives of the 51 million residents in the region.
“The projects we fund will create jobs and improve the quality of life in communities across the Southeast Crescent region,” said SCRC Executive Director Ashley Powell. “We are looking forward to hitting the ground running and addressing the urgent needs and concerns of residents, which will inform our programming and allow us to be targeted in our approach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.