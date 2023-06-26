June 26, 2023 - The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced grant funding through the State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program to revitalize and spur economic development across counties in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. 

A total of $20 million in funding, which includes $5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), is available to fund a wide range of public infrastructure improvements and economic development projects targeting telecommunications, transportation, high-quality health care, access to affordable housing, business and workforce development, resource conservation and preservation, tourism, and recreation. Investments will be directed by the Commission’s Five-Year Strategic Plan

