In addition to a Crushie trophy re-design, this year the CBMAS started a charity fundraiser category, “Show Us Your Favorite Tattoo”, that raised over $6K to benefit the Michael J Jackson Foundation (MJF) that funds scholarships for black, indigenous, and people of color within the brewing and distilling trades. The proceeds raised from the charity category were presented on stage to Garrett Oliver, Founder & Chair of MJF, and Brewmaster of The Brooklyn Brewery. The winning tattoo was entered by Chris Jacobs from Beer Zombies Brewing Company in Las Vegas, NV and was drawn by tattoo artist Aaron Jackman, from Ghost Tattoo (Las Vegas, NV).
35 Crushie winners have ties to Georgia, with local Service Brewing Co. taking home two big wins. Service Brewing received one Global Crushie for Best Can Design/Best Beer Series for the Project Horizon Series, and received one Platinum Crushie for their Taproom Mural by Will Penny.
A wide range of entries were received from every region of the world. All winning entries can be viewed on the CBMAs websites' 2023 Winners Gallery. The US had the most winners followed by Australia and Canada. The US state with the most wins was Georgia, followed by Texas and Colorado and Washington tied for 3rd place in the amount of US state wins.
"We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries this year in every category," said CBMAS Co-Founder Jim McCune, "More than 600 industry professional judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year!"
The CBMAs is the first awards program of its kind. It is a worldwide competition that focuses specifically on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers and agencies craft beer that play an increasingly critical role in differentiating brands in the retail marketplace. Houston-based Bev Pros returned as the presenting sponsor. Additional sponsors included Yakima, WA-based Yakima Chief Hops, Deer Park, NY-based DWS Printing and Birmingham, AL-based Steel City Taps, Sterling, VA-based BarTrack, and Melville, NY based EGC Group.
A total of 305 award wins were presented to winning brewers, designers, and marketing agencies from throughout the world this year. This year there are 89 Platinum Crushie wins, 160 Gold Crushie wins and 56 Global Crushie wins.
Early-Bird entries for the 2024 CBMAS awards season and judge recruitment will start being accepted in September. For additional information, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.
