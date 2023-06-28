June 28, 2023 - The 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) "Crushie" winners were announced recently LIVE from the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, TN. The ceremony was streamed on Facebook LIVE. The winning entries can be viewed on the 2023 Winners Gallery.

In addition to a Crushie trophy re-design, this year the CBMAS started a charity fundraiser category, “Show Us Your Favorite Tattoo”, that raised over $6K to benefit the Michael J Jackson Foundation (MJF) that funds scholarships for black, indigenous, and people of color within the brewing and distilling trades. The proceeds raised from the charity category were presented on stage to Garrett Oliver, Founder & Chair of MJF, and Brewmaster of The Brooklyn Brewery. The winning tattoo was entered by Chris Jacobs from Beer Zombies Brewing Company in Las Vegas, NV and was drawn by tattoo artist Aaron Jackman, from Ghost Tattoo (Las Vegas, NV).

