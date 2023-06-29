Hyundai Hope Check Presentation at United Way of the Coastal Empire.JPG

June 29, 2023 - Members of the United Way of the Coastal Empire board and staff recently received another generous check in the amount of $10,000 from Hyundai Hope during a special check presentation at the United Way office. The donation will support United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Community Fund, specifically benefitting programming related to mental health and wellness.

United Way staff, Board leadership, and Bryan County Advisory Board members gathered at United Way’s headquarters in downtown Savannah to receive the donation. This is the second generous gift to date from Hyundai Hope, which also gave a $10,000 donation last fall.

