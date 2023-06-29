June 29, 2023 - Members of the United Way of the Coastal Empire board and staff recently received another generous check in the amount of $10,000 from Hyundai Hope during a special check presentation at the United Way office. The donation will support United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Community Fund, specifically benefitting programming related to mental health and wellness.
United Way staff, Board leadership, and Bryan County Advisory Board members gathered at United Way’s headquarters in downtown Savannah to receive the donation. This is the second generous gift to date from Hyundai Hope, which also gave a $10,000 donation last fall.
“Hyundai Hope is pleased to build on our partnership with United Way of the Coastal Empire and reinforce our commitment to progress for humanity,” said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. “Health, safety, and access to basic needs like food and nutrition are crucial for a community to thrive, so we are thrilled to continue to support United Way of the Coastal Empire in meeting those needs.”
“Hyundai has made its commitment to our region clear from the very beginning, and this second generous donation reaffirms that,” said Brynn Grant, president and CEO, United Way of the Coastal Empire. “We are grateful for the support they have shown to improving lives in the Coastal Empire.”
