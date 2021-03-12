March 12, 2021 - Southwest Airlines recently announced five new nonstop routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International, which began service on March 11, 2021.
The airline will offer nonstop flights:
Savannah/Hilton Head to:
Initial service nonstop each day up to:
One-way fare as low as:
Baltimore/Washington
2 flights each way
$49
Chicago (Midway)
1 flight each way
$79
Dallas (Love Field)
1 flight each way
$79
Houston (Hobby)
1 flight each way
$79
Nashville
1 flight each way
$49
The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.
“We look forward to offering Savannah/Hilton Head customers a new travel option when we launch Southwest service on March 11,” said Steve Goldberg, Senior Vice President Operations and Hospitality, Southwest Airlines. “We’re known for our low fares and Southwest Hospitality, and we’re eager to demonstrate our friendly style and value to the residents of Coastal Georgia and South Carolina’s Low Country. Once we inaugurate service, we’ll be ready to welcome you onboard our daily, non-stop flights.”
For Savannah/Hilton Head International Travelers, it means more options and competitive prices.
“It’s great to see that Southwest has made the decision to connect Savannah/Hilton Head International to five of its busiest markets,” said Greg Kelly, Executive Director Savannah Airport Commission. “We will be working with our air service partners at Visit Savannah, the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, SEDA and the Savannah Chamber of Commerce to help ensure the success of Southwest and the routes they are bringing us. We greatly appreciate the confidence Southwest has shown in our market and look forward to a mutually beneficial and long-lasting partnership.”
Savannah Airport Commission Chairman Steve Green expressed the Commission’s excitement in the addition of six new daily nonstop flights with the airline. “This is great news for coastal Georgia and the Low Country of South Carolina and the surrounding region. Having flights to five of Southwest’s top markets will certainly position us for significant future growth as we work our way out of the pandemic. This will enable us to continue to strengthen our position as the premier airport for our entire region.
Tickets are available now at southwest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.