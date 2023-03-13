VerdeRenfroe_608x1080_v1.jpg

March 13, 2023 - Renfroe Outdoor Advertising (“Renfroe”) has announced it will be rebranding and changing its name to Verde Outdoor (pronounced ver-day). The name change comes as a natural progression in concluding the acquisition initiated by Verde Outdoor in late 2021. The rebrand unifies the companies under the Verde Outdoor name, making it easier for advertisers to identify products and teams across each of its nine markets throughout the Midwest and Mid- and South-Atlantic regions.

"The Renfroe name is one that is well-respected and recognized throughout Georgia and South Carolina," said Dave Wood, President and CEO of Verde Outdoor. “We are committed to continuing the Renfroe legacy with a refreshed focus on expansion under the Verde name. We have always been one company, one team, but this solidifies who we are and the value we provide to our advertisers.”

