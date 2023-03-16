Tax_Refund_Signing.jpeg

March 16, 2023 - Governor Brian P. Kemp signed HB 162 into law this week, providing for a special state income tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in both the 2021 and 2022 taxable years. The AFY 2023 budget signed by Governor Kemp on March 10 accounts for the refund, with over $1 billion in surplus funds on its way back to taxpayers. This is the second state income tax refund of its kind in as many years.

"While some in Washington D.C. are calling for tax increases, we’re sending money back to hardworking Georgians," said Governor Brian Kemp. "And while they want to grow government, we’re growing opportunity. Last year, we returned over a billion dollars to the taxpayers of our state, and I'm proud we're doing it again. Thank you to those in the General Assembly who supported this measure to help Georgia families fighting through 40-year high inflation."

