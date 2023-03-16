March 16, 2023 - Working together, Sens. Ossoff and Warnock secured bipartisan support in Congress to help Chatham County open a new emergency operations center. 

The future center will support coordinated and centralized response operations by bringing local law enforcement, local officials, and emergency personnel together to ensure residents get the support they need during an emergency.

