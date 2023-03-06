Arts and Humanities Awards March 23.jpeg

March 6, 2023 - Last week Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp announced the recipients of the 11th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia in these fields. The awards are presented in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.

“I want to congratulate all those who earned this year’s Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities and thank them for their contributions to our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Talented Georgians have a meaningful impact on both our communities and our economy. They are an important part of our state's cultural fabric, and we appreciate what they do to enrich the lives of others.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.