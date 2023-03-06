March 6, 2023 - Last week Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp announced the recipients of the 11th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia in these fields. The awards are presented in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.
“I want to congratulate all those who earned this year’s Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities and thank them for their contributions to our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Talented Georgians have a meaningful impact on both our communities and our economy. They are an important part of our state's cultural fabric, and we appreciate what they do to enrich the lives of others.”
“It’s an honor to celebrate these gifted recipients and all they have done to make Georgia a vibrant place to live,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “The arts and humanities are essential to our children’s education and provide a needed outlet for Georgians of all ages. We are thankful for the work of these talented individuals and organizations.”
Following a competitive nominations process, 10 members of the arts and humanities communities from across Georgia were awarded with this year’s honor. The recipients represent a diverse group of individuals and organizations that have contributed to, and supported the growth of, Georgia’s thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs, and long-term financial commitment.
The recipients of the 11th Annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities are listed below, and a video highlighting the recipients is available here.
- Georgia Museums, Inc., Bartow County
- Perry Area Historical Society, Houston County
- Thomasville Entertainment Foundation, Thomas County
- Heartbound Ministries, Fulton County
- Annie Greene, Troup County
- Jeff Green, Sumter County
- Alan Rothschild, Columbus County
- Reverend Dr. Dwight D. Andrews, active in organizations in DeKalb County and Fulton County
- Chris Moses, Fulton County
- Tom Asher, Fulton County
This year, recipients of the Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities will receive handmade, blown-glass sculptures created by James Downey.
