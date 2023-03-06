March 6, 2023 - Last week in Atlanta, more than 100 Alzheimer’s Association and Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) advocates from across the state met with policymakers to share their stories and advance policies to improve the lives of Georgians impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Advocate Christine Watson drove from Central Georgia to participate in Alzheimer’s Awareness Day at the Capitol.
“Driving to my legislators tells them it’s more important to me”, Watson said. “I can meet them in my district but the fact that we’re driving from around the state shows them we put effort into it because this is so very important to us. When they come out to the ropes and see a sea of purple, the legislators know this is a big deal.”
“I want to be part of this, the strength in numbers. I want to speak for the caregivers who are overwhelmed and too busy to drive up and meet their legislators,” Watson added.
Junior Senator Jason Esteves–who is a caregiver for his mother who is living with early onset Alzheimer’s disease–spoke to Advocates and encouraged them to continue to use their voices for Georgia’s families living with Alzheimer’s disease. Meanwhile, he assured Advocates that he will continue to use his voice in his community and in the Georgia Senate.
Advocates urged their elected officials to support House Bill 582, which will give increased access to quality middle-stage care by allowing Medicare funding in Assisted Living Communities. HB582 will help bridge the gap for those people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia who need more than independent living but do not yet need skilled nursing care. Other policy priorities include adding $1 million to the state budget to provide necessary respite care options for Georgia’s 336,000+ unpaid caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia. In Georgia, the friends and loved ones of people living with Alzheimer’s are providing what would amount to more than $9.3 billion and 54% of caregivers have a chronic health condition, which is why the state budget increase for respite care is so important.
“It’s important that we’re all here because using our collective voices to address this public health crisis helps ensure that the state addresses the needs of Georgia’s caregivers,” said Nancy Pitra, Director of Government Affairs for the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter.
Alzheimer’s and other dementia have a growing impact on state health systems, budgets, and workforces. By 2050, the number of Georgians age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is projected to increase by more than 26%. In 2022, Alzheimer’s and other dementias cost American taxpayers an estimated $321 billion, and the cost is projected to rise to nearly $1 trillion by 2050. Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most critical public health issues in America, with one in three seniors dying with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association and AIM will continue working with policymakers to address the dementia crisis and ensure there is a coordinated response to Alzheimer’s in every state.
To learn more about year-round advocacy efforts in Georgia, visit: alzimpact.org/Georgia. Learn more about how the Alzheimer’s Association and AIM are advancing policies that improve the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia in states throughout the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.