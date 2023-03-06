Growing Momentum in the Fight Against Alzheimer’s at the Georgia Alzheimer’s Awareness Day at the State Capitol.jpg

March 6, 2023 - Last week in Atlanta, more than 100 Alzheimer’s Association and Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) advocates from across the state met with policymakers to share their stories and advance policies to improve the lives of Georgians impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Advocate Christine Watson drove from Central Georgia to participate in Alzheimer’s Awareness Day at the Capitol.

“Driving to my legislators tells them it’s more important to me”, Watson said. “I can meet them in my district but the fact that we’re driving from around the state shows them we put effort into it because this is so very important to us. When they come out to the ropes and see a sea of purple, the legislators know this is a big deal.”

