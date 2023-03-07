211205-A-A1304-001.JPG

Researchers from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District and the City of Tybee Island to measure vessel wakes near the island’s north shore in hopes of understanding which ships and operating conditions are associated with large wakes. Commercial vessels transiting the Savannah entrance channel intermittently generate large wake events on the North Beach, creating a potential hazard for beachgoers.

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo

March 7, 2023 - Researchers from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory (CHL) partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District and the city of Tybee Island to measure vessel wakes near the island’s north shore in hopes of better understanding which ships and operating conditions are associated with generating large wakes.

Located just 18 miles east of Savannah, Georgia, Tybee Island is a popular vacation spot and tourist destination. The island boasts of five distinct beaches, clean, clear water and includes activities from soaking up the sun to water sports. However, commercial vessels transiting the Savannah entrance channel intermittently generate large wake events on the North Beach, creating a potential hazard for beachgoers.

